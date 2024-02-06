Two additional deaths attributed to coronavirus

Two area residents died from COVID-19, Cape Girardeau County health officials said Wednesday.

Officials with the county’s public health center reported the COVID-19-related deaths and 54 new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. The new cases pushed the county’s total number of cases to 2,254, while 1,698 county residents have recovered from the disease and 34 deaths have been attributed to it. Of the new cases, 32 were in Cape Girardeau, 11 were in Jackson and 11 were elsewhere in the county. Active cases dropped again in the county, down 31 to 501.

Southeast Missouri State University reported eight new cases for a total of 315 (290 students and 25 employees). Active cases rose by seven to 151 (137 students and 14 employees). On-campus isolation numbers stayed the same since the school’s last report, 58.

Officials reported 19 new cases in Scott County (1,039 total cases, 857 recoveries, 18 deaths). The 18th death recorded in the county from the virus came Tuesday.