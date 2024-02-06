All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 8, 2020
Two additional deaths attributed to coronavirus
Two area residents died from COVID-19, Cape Girardeau County health officials said Wednesday. Officials with the county’s public health center reported the COVID-19-related deaths and 54 new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. The new cases pushed the county’s total number of cases to 2,254, while 1,698 county residents have recovered from the disease and 34 deaths have been attributed to it. ...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Two area residents died from COVID-19, Cape Girardeau County health officials said Wednesday.

Officials with the county’s public health center reported the COVID-19-related deaths and 54 new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. The new cases pushed the county’s total number of cases to 2,254, while 1,698 county residents have recovered from the disease and 34 deaths have been attributed to it. Of the new cases, 32 were in Cape Girardeau, 11 were in Jackson and 11 were elsewhere in the county. Active cases dropped again in the county, down 31 to 501.

Southeast Missouri State University reported eight new cases for a total of 315 (290 students and 25 employees). Active cases rose by seven to 151 (137 students and 14 employees). On-campus isolation numbers stayed the same since the school’s last report, 58.

Officials reported 19 new cases in Scott County (1,039 total cases, 857 recoveries, 18 deaths). The 18th death recorded in the county from the virus came Tuesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Elsewhere in Missouri, Perry County officials reported 20 new cases from their last report (776 total cases, 723 recoveries, seven deaths).

Bollinger County reported nine new cases (487 total cases, 408 recoveries, one death). A community testing event is set for 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the county health department, 107 Hwy. 51 North in Marble Hill.

No update was available for Stoddard County (681 total cases, 530 recoveries, 18 deaths).

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 13 new cases in Union County (580 total cases, 410 recoveries, 20 deaths) and two new cases in Alexander County (92 total cases, 59 recoveries, one death).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy