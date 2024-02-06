All sections
NewsJuly 20, 2023

Twisted Cat Outdoors Fishing Series returns

The Twisted Cat Outdoors Fishing Series will be returning to Cape Girardeau with its fishing tournament Saturday, July 22, at Red Star Access. According to the Twisted Cat Outdoors' Facebook page — facebook.com/twistedcatoutdoors — boat check and launch will take place at 5 a.m., with fishing hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with contestants in the weigh-in line by 4:30 p.m. Regular season events are $300 for an entry, according to twistedcatoutdoors.com...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Monster Rod Holders' Terry Rogers holds up one of his catches during the Twisted Cat Outdoors Fishing Series on July 23 in Cape Girardeau. This year's fishing tournament stop in Cape Girardeau will be Saturday, July 22.
Monster Rod Holders' Terry Rogers holds up one of his catches during the Twisted Cat Outdoors Fishing Series on July 23 in Cape Girardeau. This year's fishing tournament stop in Cape Girardeau will be Saturday, July 22.Nathan Gladden

The Twisted Cat Outdoors Fishing Series will be returning to Cape Girardeau with its fishing tournament Saturday, July 22, at Red Star Access.

According to the Twisted Cat Outdoors' Facebook page — www.facebook.com/twistedcatoutdoors — boat check and launch will take place at 5 a.m., with fishing hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with contestants in the weigh-in line by 4:30 p.m. Regular season events are $300 for an entry, according to www.twistedcatoutdoors.com.

For the tournament, there will be two ramps for access; the north ramp is Wittenberg Ramp and the south ramp is Moore's Landing.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

