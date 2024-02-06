Twisted Cat Outdoors Fishing Series returns

The Twisted Cat Outdoors Fishing Series will be returning to Cape Girardeau with its fishing tournament Saturday, July 22, at Red Star Access.
According to the Twisted Cat Outdoors' Facebook page — www.facebook.com/twistedcatoutdoors — boat check and launch will take place at 5 a.m., with fishing hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with contestants in the weigh-in line by 4:30 p.m. Regular season events are $300 for an entry, according to www.twistedcatoutdoors.com.
For the tournament, there will be two ramps for access; the north ramp is Wittenberg Ramp and the south ramp is Moore's Landing.
