Twisted Cat Outdoors Fishing Series returns

According to the Twisted Cat Outdoors' Facebook page — www.facebook.com/twistedcatoutdoors — boat check and launch will take place at 5 a.m., with fishing hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with contestants in the weigh-in line by 4:30 p.m. Regular season events are $300 for an entry, according to www.twistedcatoutdoors.com.

For the tournament, there will be two ramps for access; the north ramp is Wittenberg Ramp and the south ramp is Moore's Landing.