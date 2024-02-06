BROSELEY —The board has met and the decision has been made not to adopt new policies, but to be more vigilant in enforcing existing security policies in the Twin Rivers R-X school district.

Following the regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday night, the board — along with school administrators and Superintendent Rob Brown — discussed an incident that took place Monday in Ripley County when a sixth-grade student was discovered to be in possession of a loaded gun in his duffle bag.

“The board determined that existing policies are sufficient, and the policies just need to be more stringently enforced,” Brown explained. “And that is for the purpose of ensuring security at all levels on all campuses.”

Brown said coaches will likely start searching student bags before going anywhere for a school activity.

A statement released Monday night explained the incident occurred as the bus, carrying fifth- and sixth-grade basketball teams, traveled to Naylor High School for a game. A student reportedly alerted a staff member to the presence of the weapon.

“We are very proud of our students for speaking up,” Brown noted. “We want the students to feel encouraged to speak up when they see something wrong. And I’m very proud of the coaches and all the staff involved. They handled everything extremely well.”