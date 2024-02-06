KENNETT, Mo. — The former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center property in Kennett has been deemed dangerous, and will be secured so no one may enter.

The decisions were made after a public hearing Thursday, July 20.

Code enforcement officer Victor Mode started the hearing informing on the process that led to the decision.

"On May 17, 2023, I sent letters to (property owners) Main Street Health Ventures, Billionaire Funding Group and Platinum Neighbors in care of Kerry Noble," Mode said. "Those letters were to inform them that it was a dangerous structure and they would need to notify my office within 30 days with a plan to have it fixed."

Mode continued, "I never received anything from any of them. The letters were sent registered mail."

"Kerry Noble did call me and said he had absolutely nothing to do with any of them," Mode added.

Mode then shared that on June 20, he sent Billionaire Funding Group in Nashville, Tennessee, a letter containing a notice of the hearing, requiring them to attend.

"I still haven't heard anything," he said.