KENNETT, Mo. — The former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center property in Kennett has been deemed dangerous, and will be secured so no one may enter.
The decisions were made after a public hearing Thursday, July 20.
Code enforcement officer Victor Mode started the hearing informing on the process that led to the decision.
"On May 17, 2023, I sent letters to (property owners) Main Street Health Ventures, Billionaire Funding Group and Platinum Neighbors in care of Kerry Noble," Mode said. "Those letters were to inform them that it was a dangerous structure and they would need to notify my office within 30 days with a plan to have it fixed."
Mode continued, "I never received anything from any of them. The letters were sent registered mail."
"Kerry Noble did call me and said he had absolutely nothing to do with any of them," Mode added.
Mode then shared that on June 20, he sent Billionaire Funding Group in Nashville, Tennessee, a letter containing a notice of the hearing, requiring them to attend.
"I still haven't heard anything," he said.
No one from Main Street Health Ventures or Billionaire Funding Group attended the hearing.
City Attorney Terry McVey presented the letters and recent photos of the property as exhibits at the hearing.
"The reason that property is considered a dangerous building is because, as reflected in all photographs, it is open to the public," McVey said.
"It shows it has been entered by the public through broken windows and open doorway entrances," he added. "Fires have been started in the building and it is considered a nuisance and dangerous, especially to children in the area."
McVey explained, "For that reason, the building needs to be secured by the city, by boarding up the windows and open entrances."
The Fire Committee said the city will be taking bids for securing the structure.
The Fire Committee agreed it was a dangerous building and voted all in favor to secure the property.
This will result in a special tax bill, which is actually a lien against the property. If it sells, either the buyer or seller will have to pay it.
When it is recorded, the lien will be indicated on the title insurance.
