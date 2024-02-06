Twin Cape High graduates receive rootEd scholarships

Twin sisters and 2023 graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School were recently named as recipients of the rootEd Undergraduate Scholarship through rootEd Alliance.

Liliana Correa Salinas and Lupita Correa Salinas will each receive up to $60,000 to pursue their undergraduate degrees at the University of Missouri.

According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Public Schools, the bilingual twins are first-generation college students. Liliana is majoring in mechanical engineering and Lupita is majoring in computer science.

The sisters said they both worried about how they were going to pay for college. They said their mother raised them and their two younger brothers on her own.

Liliana said their mother always encouraged them to go to college because she once wanted to go herself.

"But she couldn't because both of her parents died when she was young, and she always told us that we should continue our education," Liliana said.

She said her mother worked hard at her job at a restaurant and was able to save some money for her daughters' tuition, but not enough.

Lupita said the rootEd Alliance scholarship will cover most of their college expenses, so they won't have to take out loans and worry about a lot of debt after school.

Liliana said she also wants to study aerospace and her dream job would be to design spacecraft for NASA. Lupita said she would love to travel, and as a computer programmer, she could work remotely wherever she lives.