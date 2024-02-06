All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 2, 2020
Twenty-seven new coronavirus cases reported in region
Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County. Four of those cases are found in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and five elsewhere in the county. There is a total of 213 cases in Cape Girardeau County, with 142 recoveries and three deaths...
Southeast Missourian

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County.

Four of those cases are found in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and five elsewhere in the county. There is a total of 213 cases in Cape Girardeau County, with 142 recoveries and three deaths.

Scott County reported three new cases Wednesday, for a total of 167, with 137 recoveries and 11 deaths. Perry County also reported three new cases (146 total, 78 recoveries, zero deaths). Stoddard County reported one new case (137 total, 114 recoveries, nine deaths).

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Illinois, Union County reported eight new cases Wednesday (187 total, 109 recoveries, 19 deaths). Alexander County reported two new cases (22 total, 13 recoveries, zero deaths).

No new cases were reported in Bollinger County, Missouri. The county’s total remains at 12 cases, with 11 recoveries and zero deaths.

The Perry County Health Department reported that there was a COVID-19 exposure at Park-Et restaurant June 27 from 6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. Those who were at the location at the time are encouraged to monitor for symptoms until July 11.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card...
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy