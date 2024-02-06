Twenty-seven new coronavirus cases reported in region

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County.
Four of those cases are found in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and five elsewhere in the county. There is a total of 213 cases in Cape Girardeau County, with 142 recoveries and three deaths.
Scott County reported three new cases Wednesday, for a total of 167, with 137 recoveries and 11 deaths. Perry County also reported three new cases (146 total, 78 recoveries, zero deaths). Stoddard County reported one new case (137 total, 114 recoveries, nine deaths).
In Illinois, Union County reported eight new cases Wednesday (187 total, 109 recoveries, 19 deaths). Alexander County reported two new cases (22 total, 13 recoveries, zero deaths).
No new cases were reported in Bollinger County, Missouri. The county’s total remains at 12 cases, with 11 recoveries and zero deaths.
The Perry County Health Department reported that there was a COVID-19 exposure at Park-Et restaurant June 27 from 6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. Those who were at the location at the time are encouraged to monitor for symptoms until July 11.
