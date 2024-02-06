All sections
NewsJune 20, 2020

Twenty-nine new coronavirus cases reported in region Friday

More than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Friday. Perry County reported 13 new cases; a total of 103 positive cases, 67 recoveries and zero deaths. Union County in Illinois also experienced a spike in cases Friday, with eight new cases reported in the county (176 total, 93 recoveries, 18 deaths)...

Nicolette Baker
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

More than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Friday.

Perry County reported 13 new cases; a total of 103 positive cases, 67 recoveries and zero deaths.

Union County in Illinois also experienced a spike in cases Friday, with eight new cases reported in the county (176 total, 93 recoveries, 18 deaths).

Cape Girardeau County reported six new cases in the city of Cape Girardeau. The county currently reports a total of 148 cases, with 104 recoveries and three deaths.

Scott County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 149 (99 recoveries, 11 deaths).

Alexander County, Illinois, (18 total, 14 recoveries, zero deaths) and Bollinger County, Missouri, (12 cases, eight recoveries, zero deaths) both reported one new case Friday.

No new cases were reported in Stoddard County, Missouri (122 total, 84 recoveries, eight deaths).

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

