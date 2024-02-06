All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 22, 2017

Twain children's story, recently discovered, coming in fall

NEW YORK -- More than a century after his death, Mark Twain's publishing life continues. Doubleday Books for Young Readers announced Friday it has acquired a fairy tale only recently discovered. The book is called "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine" and is scheduled for Sept. 26. The work is based on 16 pages of notes written by Twain in 1879 that were spotted at the Mark Twain Papers & Project at the University of California at Berkeley...

Associated Press

NEW YORK -- More than a century after his death, Mark Twain's publishing life continues.

Doubleday Books for Young Readers announced Friday it has acquired a fairy tale only recently discovered. The book is called "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine" and is scheduled for Sept. 26. The work is based on 16 pages of notes written by Twain in 1879 that were spotted at the Mark Twain Papers & Project at the University of California at Berkeley.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The prize-winning team of Philip Stead and Erin Stead have expanded the unfinished story to an 11-chapter, 152-page illustrated book. The Steads are best known for "A Sick Day for Amos McGee."

"The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine" tells of a boy who can talk to animals and their joint effort to rescue a prince.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy