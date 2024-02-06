Turnout nearly double that of 2014 midterm in Cape County

Strong voter turnout made for busy days at polling places in Southeast Missouri.

For Cape Girardeau County, unofficial results indicated nearly 61 percent voter turnout, with all precincts reporting Tuesday night.

Also in Cape Girardeau County, absentee ballots brought in 2,381 voters, according to unofficial results.

County Clerk Kara Clark Summers had predicted about 65 percent of voters would turn out for Tuesdayï¿½s election, close to the actual figure and nearly double the 33 percent turnout figure in the November 2014 election, according to previous reporting.

Perry County had about 59 percent voter turnout, Bollinger County had 57 percent and Scott County had about 56 percent, according to unofficial results posted Tuesday night.

Debbie Rhodes-Hodge, 61, brought her 4-year-old grandson Kasitel Gilchrist to the polls Tuesday, who said he was excited to come along on the ï¿½adventure.ï¿½

ï¿½I want him to see itï¿½s a matter of responsibility,ï¿½ Rhodes-Hodge said, adding her grandson also helps remind her of how consequential voting can be.

ï¿½As adults, as citizens, as registered voters we have the responsibility to make decisions and to do things with our grandchildren in mind,ï¿½ she said.

Shon Carter, 44, said he enjoys voting as a way to express his opinions on ï¿½which direction the country should be going.ï¿½