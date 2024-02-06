Turnout expected to be low for primary

What if they held an election and nobody came?

That's what Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is wondering 10 days before Missouri's presidential primary election.

"I was originally thinking the turnout might be as high as 40%," Summers said. However, she believes the 16 presidential primaries and caucuses taking place this week on "Super Tuesday" will overshadow Missouri's presidential primary.

"There just hasn't been a lot of talk about the March 10 election," Summers said.

Missouri is one of six states that will hold a primary vote that day. The other states are Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington.

Missouri's primary will allow voters to indicate their presidential preference on one of five party ballots -- Democratic, Republican, Libertarian, Green or Constitution. The names of 22 candidates appear on the Democratic ballot, five on the Republican ballot, three on the Constitution Party's ballot, two on the Green Party's ticket and one on the Libertarian ballot.