July 14, 2023

Turner to make bid for Thompson Rehder seat

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jacob Turner
Jacob Turner

Jacob Turner of Jackson has thrown his hat in the ring in a 2024 bid to succeed District 27 state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City.

District 27 incorporates the following Missouri counties: Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, Reynolds and Scott.

Thompson Rehder announced Tuesday, July 11, her intention to seek the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor.

Turner, 36, is making his second bid for elective office after having garnered 18% of the vote in the 2022 Republican primary against incumbent Southeast Missourian congressman Jason Smith.

A 2005 Doniphan (Missouri) High School graduate, Turner joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served until 2014, including duty in the Middle East.

Turner attended Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center for emergency medical technician training, later obtaining an associate degree in paramedicine from Three Rivers College.

Turner was in emergency medical services in Fruitland and also logged time as a paramedic for Cape Girardeau and Scott counties.

He operates his own Jackson-based small business, Jacob Turner Deliveries, which picks up outsourcing work through the Postal Service.

"I've been a public servant most of my life. I've had a military career and have served as a paramedic and in emergency services and now operate a small business. I look forward to making the district stronger and safer," he said.

Issues

  • State revenues. Turner acknowledges Missouri's $6 billion state surplus and said at least some of that money should be returned to taxpayers.

"To the people who paid in, I believe they should receive some of that money back. A rebate is not a bad idea, especially in a time of high inflation," he said.

  • Wide open race. "I think we're looking at a four- or five-person field for the GOP nomination, and a lot of money will be raised and spent to win this primary," Turner said.

"A lot of state reps are terming out across Missouri and I'm sure they're not ready for their political careers to end."

State Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville's District 145 who will reach his eight-year limit for service next year in the General Assembly's lower chamber said, "I have a team currently exploring my possible run for the Missouri Senate."

  • Political Atmosphere. "The biggest issue in state government is the willingness of both parties to take things to extremes, to engage in political warfare and infighting. We need to focus on the things we agree upon and work to create single-issue coalitions and build bridges without sacrificing principles."

Turner's website, www.jacobturnerformissouri.com, describes the candidate as "pro-life" and "pro-gun" and as a "constitutional conservative".

Turner is married to Christina Turner, who works in the oncology department at Saint Francis Medical Center.

The couple has two children, ages 2 and 9.

