Turner to make bid for Thompson Rehder seat

Jacob Turner of Jackson has thrown his hat in the ring in a 2024 bid to succeed District 27 state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City.

District 27 incorporates the following Missouri counties: Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, Reynolds and Scott.

Thompson Rehder announced Tuesday, July 11, her intention to seek the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor.

Turner, 36, is making his second bid for elective office after having garnered 18% of the vote in the 2022 Republican primary against incumbent Southeast Missourian congressman Jason Smith.

A 2005 Doniphan (Missouri) High School graduate, Turner joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served until 2014, including duty in the Middle East.

Turner attended Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center for emergency medical technician training, later obtaining an associate degree in paramedicine from Three Rivers College.

Turner was in emergency medical services in Fruitland and also logged time as a paramedic for Cape Girardeau and Scott counties.

He operates his own Jackson-based small business, Jacob Turner Deliveries, which picks up outsourcing work through the Postal Service.

"I've been a public servant most of my life. I've had a military career and have served as a paramedic and in emergency services and now operate a small business. I look forward to making the district stronger and safer," he said.