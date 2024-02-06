Turnbow elected Sikeston mayor; Baker wins Ward 2 council seat

BENTON, Mo. -- The mayor's race in Sikeston, Missouri, was decided along with other school and tax issues during Tuesday's general municipal election in Scott County.

The following results, which were provided by Scott County Clerk Rita Milam's office, are unofficial. Just over 11%, or 2,562 ballots, were cast ballot during Tuesday's election.

Sikeston

In the City of Sikeston, Greg Turnbow will serve as the new mayor. In a vote of 866 to 214, Turnbow defeated John Graham for the three-year term. In the race for Ward 2 councilman, voters chose Vest Baker, 262 votes, over Pershard D. Owens, 74 votes, to fill the three-year term. Running unopposed in his bid for Ward 3 councilman was David Teachout, who received 116 votes.

Scott City

Gary Spinks, 19 votes, defeated Steven Hitt II, 5 votes, for the Scott City Ward 3 council position. Running unopposed for the other three council positions were: Kenny Page, Ward 1, 16 votes; Victor Phillips, Ward 2, 9 votes; and Randy Morse, Ward 4, 11 votes.

Kelly School District

In the Scott County "Kelly" School District, voters chose Gail Riley, 352 votes, and Paul Ruff, 297 votes, to serve the two, three-year terms on the school board. Also receiving votes were Kindel Ward, 136 votes; Robby Lemonds, 133 votes; and Darrin Blunt, 73 votes. Riley also received 1 vote in Mississippi County.

Voters chose Robert Gill, 282 votes, over C.B. Forck, 248 votes, to serve the one-year term on the board. Forck also received 1 vote in Mississippi County.

Fire

Voters in the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, which has stations in Blodgett, Morley and Vanduser, turned down "Proposition Safety" with a vote of 214 no votes to 153 yes votes.

Also, Michael O'Brien was unopposed in his bid to fill the six-year term on the fire district's board of directors. He received 278 votes.

Ambulance

In a vote of 1,011 to 552, voters approved South Scott County Ambulance District's "Proposition: Ambulance District Property Tax Relief."

Mark Crocker, 369 votes, was also unopposed in his bid for the three-year term to serve as the director sub for District 1. John D. Harris,149 votes, was unopposed to serve as director sub for District 4.