Turn up the heat: Annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest set for weekend

Passersby may notice the fragrance of barbecue Friday and Saturday wafting from Arena Park in Cape Girardeau — and it’s all for a good cause.
The 27th annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest will highlight the char-grilled loyalty of nearly 45 local and traveling teams of pit masters.
Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the Cape Jaycees’ annual Toybox program, a charitable foundation that provides families with toys during Christmastime.
The event is partnered with the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS), a not-for-profit organization “dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbecue,” according to its website.
BBQ Fest chairman Jeff Branch said most of the teams from Missouri stay the same year after year, but out-of-state teams making the trek to Cape Girardeau for the competition will vary.
One team, Penny Street Porkers of Cape Girardeau, has participated since the event’s inception, he said.
Day One kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Friday with a cornhole tournament and musical performances by Diamond Farm and Mike Renick Band. Branch said the first day serves as extra time, aside from Saturday, for attendees to help raise money for Toybox.
Though attendees may “taste test” what the pit masters are preparing for Saturday’s competition, Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, Sugarfire Smoke House, 2 Sides Grillin’ BBQ, Minglewood Brewery, Andy’s Sweet Tooth and Kona Ice also will be on-site.
On Saturday, the teams will compete for prizes totaling $10,000 through besting their opponents within four main categories: chicken, pork ribs (loin or spare), pork (shoulder/butt/picnic) and brisket (beef).
Branch said last year’s festival raised nearly $6,000 for the charity. And each year proceeds have grown, he said.
With no set fundraising target for this year, Branch said, the goal is always to beat the previous year’s fundraising amount.
Capacity for the event is right at 1,500, he said, adding, “It’s a great way to mingle around and get to know people.”
Toybox collects monetary and gift donations, fulfills the wish list of each child, and a Santa Claus delivers to every household during Christmastime. Each child in the household receives three to five gifts, depending on age and requests, according to the organization’s website.
The program reaches more than 1,200 children in Southeast Missouri every year.
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.