Turn up the heat: Annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest set for weekend

Passersby may notice the fragrance of barbecue Friday and Saturday wafting from Arena Park in Cape Girardeau — and it’s all for a good cause.

The 27th annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest will highlight the char-grilled loyalty of nearly 45 local and traveling teams of pit masters.

Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the Cape Jaycees’ annual Toybox program, a charitable foundation that provides families with toys during Christmastime.

The event is partnered with the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS), a not-for-profit organization “dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbecue,” according to its website.

BBQ Fest chairman Jeff Branch said most of the teams from Missouri stay the same year after year, but out-of-state teams making the trek to Cape Girardeau for the competition will vary.

One team, Penny Street Porkers of Cape Girardeau, has participated since the event’s inception, he said.

Day One kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Friday with a cornhole tournament and musical performances by Diamond Farm and Mike Renick Band. Branch said the first day serves as extra time, aside from Saturday, for attendees to help raise money for Toybox.