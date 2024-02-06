Turn lanes added to Jackson Main Street intersection

East Main Street in Jackson now has left-turn lanes installed at its intersection with Shawnee Boulevard, according to a news release from public-works director Rodney Bollinger.

“Drivers can now use the lanes to make left turns at this busy intersection,” Bollinger said in the release.

Both approaches were restriped, and left-turn bays and arrows were added. This will increase capacity, efficiency and operation of the intersection, according to the news release.