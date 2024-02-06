All sections
NewsApril 19, 2017

Turn lanes added to Jackson Main Street intersection

East Main Street in Jackson now has left-turn lanes installed at its intersection with Shawnee Boulevard, according to a news release from public-works director Rodney Bollinger. “Drivers can now use the lanes to make left turns at this busy intersection,” Bollinger said in the release...

Southeast Missourian

East Main Street in Jackson now has left-turn lanes installed at its intersection with Shawnee Boulevard, according to a news release from public-works director Rodney Bollinger.

“Drivers can now use the lanes to make left turns at this busy intersection,” Bollinger said in the release.

Both approaches were restriped, and left-turn bays and arrows were added. This will increase capacity, efficiency and operation of the intersection, according to the news release.

Drivers should use caution at the new configuration, Bollinger said.

Pertinent address:

Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard, Jackson, Mo.

