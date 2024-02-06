Turkey group is sending SC museum's collection to Missouri

EDGEFIELD, S.C. -- The Winchester Museum in Edgefield has for decades celebrated the wild turkey and its preservation, but the collections there are soon to be packed up, shipped out and installed at the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri.

The National Wild Turkey Federation, whose collection is at the Winchester, announced the news first in an email to members and then publicly on Sept. 27.

"There are so many stories there. There's so much information there to tell about the wild turkey restoration," federation spokesperson Pete Muller said.

The federation will also close its warehouse here, outsourcing its merchandise fulfillment and shipping to a third-party, and move its headquarters from the current museum location on Augusta Road in Edgefield to a new location (as yet unknown) in the area.

No definite timeline has yet been set for any of the changes. Muller said that even the shipment of collections to the museum in Springfield is still being finalized and that talks are ongoing with Johnny Morris, that museum's founder and also CEO of Bass Pro Shops.

A display at the National Wild Turkey Federation's Wild Turkey Center on Oct. 4 in Edgefield, South Carolina. Elizabeth Hustad ~ The Aiken Standard via AP

In one way, it will be like the collections are going home: Morris had contributed to the Winchester's exhibits and has been described as a "longtime friend" of the National Wild Turkey Federation,

Such a move to Springfield will greatly expand the collections' exposure. Muller estimated the Winchester Museum's "pre-pandemic peak" at 10,000 visitors a year. versus the 1 million annual patrons who flock to Morris' museum.

The decisions around the Winchester Museum, the warehouse and the headquarters location were made by the federation's board of directors this August as part of a strategic facilities plan that Muller said would enable the organization to better focus on its main purpose of conservation and to remain a viable institution for another 50 years.

"We're not looking to abandon Edgefield," assured Muller. "There isn't going to be a loss of headquarters. There's just going to be the idea of moving to something that better fits what we're promoting, which is wildlife conservation and habitat enhancements."

The federation as recently as 2015 was still investing heavily in its physical presence here in Edgefield, pouring $18 million into the development and construction of the Palmetto Shooting Complex as well as the main campus' Hunting Heritage Center and Outdoor Education Center.

But the federation began tightening its capital outlay in 2017 when Becky Humphries first came to the helm as the organization's new chief executive officer.

That summer, the National Wild Turkey Federation, closed its Turkey Shoppe on Main, a retail outlet for surplus merchandise, and laid off 17 employees.

The reasoning then ("We are financially sound, and the intent was to keep us sound," Humphries had told the Aiken Standard ) was the same as it is now, assured Muller: the new changes are happening as part of a "forward-thinking" plan. Not because "they have to," he said, but so as "to thrive for an additional 50 years."