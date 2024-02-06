Turbulence forces plane to land in St. Louis; 3 injured

ST. LOUIS — Three people are recovering from injuries after strong turbulence forced a regional-airline plane to divert to St. Louis.
Officials with SkyWest Airlines said Flight 3167, operating under American Eagle, was traveling from Atlanta to Chicago on Tuesday evening when it hit severe turbulence, forcing a landing at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
SkyWest said in a statement a flight attendant and two passengers were taken to a hospital for evaluation. It wasn’t clear whether they were admitted to the hospital.
The airline didn’t immediately respond to an emailed message seeking comment Wednesday.