NewsJuly 27, 2023

Tunes at Twilight to resume in downtown Cape Girardeau

The fall season of Tunes at Twilight begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau, next door to City Hall. Originally launched in 2001, the free, downtown, outdoor concert series held Friday evenings has the following lineup for the six-week duration:...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Emily Wallace, right, laughs as she performs May 26 at Tunes at Twilight in downtown Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square. Tunes at Twilight resumes Friday, Aug. 4, Old Town Cape has announced.
Emily Wallace, right, laughs as she performs May 26 at Tunes at Twilight in downtown Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square. Tunes at Twilight resumes Friday, Aug. 4, Old Town Cape has announced.Megan Burke

The fall season of Tunes at Twilight begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau, next door to City Hall.

Originally launched in 2001, the free, downtown, outdoor concert series held Friday evenings has the following lineup for the six-week duration:

  • Aug. 4: Amy LeVere & Will Sexton
  • Aug. 11: The Swamp Tigers
  • Aug. 18: Three of a Perfect Pair
  • Aug. 25: Missy Anderson and Her One Man Band
  • Sept. 1: Brian Curran
  • Sept. 8: Mean Mary
Old Town Cape, sponsor of the series, said the rainout location is Gospel Life Church, 817 Broadway. If inclement weather occurs, yard signs with the church address will be placed at Ivers Square. Old Town Cape will also alert the community via its Facebook page and website, downtown capegirardeau.com, should Tunes at Twilight need to be moved indoors.

Tunes at Twilight premier event sponsor is SoutheastHEALTH.

Event partners are The Bank of Missouri, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Edge Realty/Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, KRCU, and Missouri Arts Council.

Volunteer sponsor is Cape Family Medical Clinic.

