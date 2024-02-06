Tunes at Twilight to resume in downtown Cape Girardeau

The fall season of Tunes at Twilight begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau, next door to City Hall.
Originally launched in 2001, the free, downtown, outdoor concert series held Friday evenings has the following lineup for the six-week duration:
Old Town Cape, sponsor of the series, said the rainout location is Gospel Life Church, 817 Broadway. If inclement weather occurs, yard signs with the church address will be placed at Ivers Square. Old Town Cape will also alert the community via its Facebook page and website, downtown capegirardeau.com, should Tunes at Twilight need to be moved indoors.
Tunes at Twilight premier event sponsor is SoutheastHEALTH.
Event partners are The Bank of Missouri, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Edge Realty/Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, KRCU, and Missouri Arts Council.
Volunteer sponsor is Cape Family Medical Clinic.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.