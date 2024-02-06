Tunes at Twilight to kick off new season Friday in downtown Cape

Old Town Cape officially kicks off its family-friendly concert series Tunes at Twilight with artist Keith Sykes on Friday at the Ivers Square gazebo in downtown Cape Girardeau.

In addition to the free tunes Friday, Old Town Cape events coordinator Emily Vines said she would have some giveaways during the concert such as can cozies, Old Town Cape stickers and Downtown Cape T-shirts.

Even though Friday is the official ï¿½opening dayï¿½ for Tunes at Twilight, Vines considers May 25 to be the ï¿½big nightï¿½ for the series.

ï¿½Thatï¿½s actually our volunteer appreciation night. Weï¿½re just trying to encourage anyone who has volunteered for us to come to the concert that night,ï¿½ Vines said. ï¿½Port Cape Girardeau will be giving away free ice cream.ï¿½

She said more emphasis is on that night because Old Town Cape is a volunteer-driven organization and she wants to give credit to those individuals.

Vines said the organization is ï¿½really luckyï¿½ to have two longtime Old Town Cape volunteers: Bruce and Casey Zimmerman.

The Zimmermans locate the artists each season and coordinate with them, and she said theyï¿½ve been doing so for ï¿½a really long time.ï¿½

ï¿½They establish relationships with the artists and make them feel welcome by providing lodging while they are in town,ï¿½ she said.

She said one of the goals is to incorporate more of an ï¿½artistic feelï¿½ into the downtown area by always trying to appeal to a wide assortment of ages.

Old Town Cape is ï¿½constantlyï¿½ contacted by artists who are interested in Tunes at Twilight, she said.

Vines said she is already working on a list of potential artists for 2019, some of whom have already contacted her.

ï¿½We definitely bring in a lot of musicians from out of state, but we incorporate local musicians as well,ï¿½ Vines said.

Vines said she thinks a lot of people assume many of the artists travel from Nashville, Tennessee, or Illinois but ï¿½thatï¿½s not necessarily always the case.ï¿½ She said she likes to introduce artists not everyone is familiar with in order to encourage more artists with original content.