Tunes at Twilight returns today

Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight series will crank up again today at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau.
The concerts will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through Sept. 9.
The musical lineup is: today, Cheley Tackett; Aug. 12, VLS Jazz Syndicate; Aug. 19, Jimmy Davis; Aug. 26, Miss Jenny and The Howdy Boys; Sept. 2, Rip Lee Pryor; and Sept. 9, Logan Chapman.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.