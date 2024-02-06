Tunes at Twilight moved indoors

Tunes at Twilight will be hosted indoors at Gospel Life Church, located at 817 Broadway, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, due to excessive heat.
This week’s concert features Missy Anderson & Her One Man Band.
Nate Saverino will serve as guest master of ceremonies.
Mark Bliss’ book signing of “Foul Rising” and “Grounded in Murder” that was scheduled for this week has been moved to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Books will be available for purchase, and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Old Town Cape.
