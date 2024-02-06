All sections
August 25, 2023

Tunes at Twilight moved indoors

Tunes at Twilight will be hosted indoors at Gospel Life Church, located at 817 Broadway, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, due to excessive heat...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
The Swamp Tigers perform at Tunes at Twilight. This week's concert has been moved from its outdoors location at Ivers Square because of intense heat.
The Swamp Tigers perform at Tunes at Twilight. This week's concert has been moved from its outdoors location at Ivers Square because of intense heat.Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Tunes at Twilight will be hosted indoors at Gospel Life Church, located at 817 Broadway, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, due to excessive heat.

This week’s concert features Missy Anderson & Her One Man Band.

Nate Saverino will serve as guest master of ceremonies.

Mark Bliss’ book signing of “Foul Rising” and “Grounded in Murder” that was scheduled for this week has been moved to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Books will be available for purchase, and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Old Town Cape.

Local News
