NewsMay 6, 2023

Tunes at Twilight lineup confirmed

Spring and warm weather are finally here, meaning community members can enjoy Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight concert series once again. Friday, May 12, is the kickoff concert. The concert series will be held at the gazebo at Ivers Square next to the City Hall. Each spring concert begins at 7 p.m...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

Spring and warm weather are finally here, meaning community members can enjoy Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight concert series once again.

Friday, May 12, is the kickoff concert. The concert series will be held at the gazebo at Ivers Square next to the City Hall. Each spring concert begins at 7 p.m.

The spring lineup will continue each Friday evening through June 16. John Long will be the featured artist for the first concert. Coming in August will be the fall line up for every Friday from Aug. 4 until Sept. 8.

Each night there will be food vendors on hand. Week 1 food vendor will be Smoke Shack BBQ. Food, coolers and beverages are permitted for guests to bring.

In inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway.

Tunes at Twilight is a free family friendly event each week. According to the Old Town Cape website. this event has been a downtown tradition now for almost 20 years and is a favorite activity for many: "The event is as much about the wonderful music as it is about socializing with friends, family, neighbors, and area community members in a relaxing and beautiful outdoor setting. Some bring lawn chairs; others bring blankets. Some bring chips, and some bring full-on cheese platters. It's all about coming together for an hour while listening to some great music."

Spring lineup

May 12

Live performance -- John Long

Food vendor -- Smoke Shack BBQ

May 19

Live performance -- Mark and Doug Rees

Food vendor -- Rosie's Bake Shop and Twice as Nice Lemonade

May 26

Live performance -- Emily Wallace

Food vendor -- 1UP Food Truck & Catering

June 2

Live performance -- Will Maring and Robert Bowlin

Food vendor -- Gravel Dogs Biscuits and Cheesecake Ninja

June 9

Live performance -- Reckless Saints

Food vendor --- Paradise Concessions

June 16

Live performance -- Rod Picott

Food vendor -- Turk Dawgs, Ty's Sno Cones and Simply Swirled.

Fall lineup

Each performance starts at 6:30.

Aug. 4

Live performance -- Amy Levere and Wil Sexton

Aug. 11

Live performance -- The Swamp Tigers

Aug. 18

Live performance -- Three of a Perfect Pair

Aug. 25

Live performance by Missy Anderson and her One Man Band

Sept. 1

Live performance -- Brian Curran

Sept. 8

Live performance -- Mean Mary.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

