Tunes at Twilight fall series canceled

Old Town Cape announced Wednesday that free outdoor concert series Tunes at Twilight’s fall series is canceled.
The organization had already canceled the spring series, previously held on the Common Pleas Courthouse lawn and gazebo in Cape Girardeau.
Since Common Pleas is under renovation, the lawn wasn’t an appropriate venue for this year’s series, and plans had been in place to move to Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus. In light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Cape Girardeau area, the decision was made to cancel the fall series as well, according to a news release.
The fall series had been set to begin Aug. 7.
In the release, Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes said, “Although we are so disappointed to have to make this decision, as we recognize that Tunes at Twilight is a universally loved event for our community, we remain committed to prioritizing the health and well-being of our community, as well as the musicians, facilitators, and our team during this unpredictable time. We appreciate the incredible community support of Tunes at Twilight and look forward to celebrating the 20th anniversary of the event with the community in 2021.”
The 2021 spring series is set to begin Friday, May 14.
