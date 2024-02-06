Tunes at Twilight fall series canceled

Old Town Cape announced Wednesday that free outdoor concert series Tunes at Twilight’s fall series is canceled.

The organization had already canceled the spring series, previously held on the Common Pleas Courthouse lawn and gazebo in Cape Girardeau.

Since Common Pleas is under renovation, the lawn wasn’t an appropriate venue for this year’s series, and plans had been in place to move to Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus. In light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Cape Girardeau area, the decision was made to cancel the fall series as well, according to a news release.