Tunes at Twilight fall season starts Friday

The second half of this year’s Tunes at Twilight six-concert series opens at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau and will feature Tennessee native singer-songwriter Jimmy Davis — and a different taste in on-site cuisine.

Though the artists rotate, Old Town Cape event coordinator Emily Vines said the goal is to “keep the genre similar,” whether it be bluegrass, folk, Americana-style or easy-listening blues.

The fall season will feature returning artist Maggie Thorn — originally from Bloomfield, Missouri — on Aug. 23. Staff members from Southeast Missouri State University Athletics also will be in attendance, Vines said, alongside mascot Rowdy Redhawk.

Vines said Tunes at Twilight will feature a Coffee with a Cop event during its season finale with singer-songwriter Jaime Marvin at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. The Cape Girardeau Police Department will be in attendance with its vehicles and officers will mingle with the crowd. Lorimer Street also will be closed.

Vines said last season was the highest attended Tunes at Twilight concert series, with an estimated 850 attendees during Southeast Missouri native Jessie Ritter’s performance June 14 and a few other featured artists.

“On most Fridays, we’re usually seeing 500 to 600 (people),” she said. “It was very busy last season. I’ve never seen it that crowded, consistently.”

Because of a lack of volunteers, Vines said, the Boy Scouts of America stand — known for offering hamburgers, chips and beverages for a donation — will no longer be part of the event.

The owner of Main Street Station in downtown Cape Girardeau will grill on-site through Sept. 20, she said, unless the event is relocated to City Church at 817 Broadway because of inclement weather.

“He’s planning on being there every week; very similar to the Boy Scouts,” she said of the “low-cost” menu including hamburgers, hot dogs and grilled cheese sandwiches.

First Presbyterian Church, next door to Ivers Square, will no longer allow concert series attendees to utilize its restrooms. Vines said two portable toilets will be located near the Courthouse Annex parking lot during each concert.

Tunes at Twilight artist lineup

Jimmy Davis | Friday

The first performance of the season will highlight Tennessee native and singer-songwriter Jimmy Davis.

With a career spanning 40 years, Davis began performing at the age of 9 and will bring “an infectious enthusiasm to every performance,” according to Old Town Cape.

As a backing vocalist, Davis also contributed to projects by recording artists including The North Mississippi Allstars, Jim Dickinson, Johnny Lang, Bernie Leadon, Keith Sykes, Michael Hearne, Toy Caldwell, Susan Marshall, Mark Collie and William Lee Golden.

Martina McBride, Restless Heart, Tommy Alverson, Reba Russell and Walt Wilkins have recorded Davis’ songs.