NewsMay 21, 2021

Tunes at Twilight draws large crowd

A crowd watches Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Esprit Creole perform on May 14 during Tunes at Twilight at the Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The popular concert series continues at 7 p.m. each Friday through June 18. Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway will serve as the rainout location. Food and drink options are available.

Sarah Yenesel
A crowd watches Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Esprit Creole perform on May 14 during Tunes at Twilight at the Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The popular concert series continues at 7 p.m. each Friday through June 18. Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway will serve as the rainout location. Food and drink options are available.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
