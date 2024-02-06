Tuition, residence hall fees on SEMO board agenda

Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents will consider a tuition and general fee schedule for the fall 2020 semester, as well as room and board rates for the coming academic year when it meets today.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be conducted online using the Zoom web conferencing platform, accessible through the board’s webpage, www.semo.edu/board/live-meeting.

The board is also expected to formally confer degrees for the university’s spring and summer 2020 candidates for graduation whose commencement ceremonies have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although it is not reflected in the board’s agenda, it is possible the regents will discuss the effect coronavirus has had, and continues to have, on the Southeast campus. Several colleges and university systems across the country have recently announced they will cancel or modify traditional “face-to-face” classroom activities during the fall semester because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The regents will begin the meeting by considering a resolution honoring former regent Jay Knudtson whose service on the board ended earlier this spring.