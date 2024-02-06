Tuition, residence hall fees on SEMO board agenda

Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents will consider a tuition and general fee schedule for the fall 2020 semester, as well as room and board rates for the coming academic year when it meets today.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be conducted online using the Zoom web conferencing platform, accessible through the board’s webpage, www.semo.edu/board/live-meeting.
The board is also expected to formally confer degrees for the university’s spring and summer 2020 candidates for graduation whose commencement ceremonies have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although it is not reflected in the board’s agenda, it is possible the regents will discuss the effect coronavirus has had, and continues to have, on the Southeast campus. Several colleges and university systems across the country have recently announced they will cancel or modify traditional “face-to-face” classroom activities during the fall semester because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The regents will begin the meeting by considering a resolution honoring former regent Jay Knudtson whose service on the board ended earlier this spring.
In other business, the regents will hear a status report from university president Carlos Vargas, followed by consideration of several action items, including tuition and general fees, course fees, room and board rates for the university’s residence halls and a “no trespassing” business policy statement.
In addition, the board will consider a resolution to authorize the issuance of revenue bonds and an amendment to the Lift for Life Academy charter. Lift for Life Academy is a university-sponsored charter school in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis.
In other business, the regents will consider several academic program changes, including a new option in the areas of applied business management, fashion marketing, professional piloting, cloud computing and web development.
The regents will also hear presentations from cybersecurity graduate student Harman Malhi, outgoing Student Government president Matthew Rolwing, incoming Student Government president Logan Phillips, outgoing Faculty Senate chairman Nicolas Wilkins and incoming Faculty Senate chairwoman Diane Wood.
Finally, the board will receive budget reports from Kathy Mangels, Southeast’s vice president for finance and administration, and will hear updates on various campus projects.
