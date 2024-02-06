Tuition increases are on the table for Missouri colleges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Administrators at Missouri public colleges and universities said they are reluctant to consider raising tuition, but they may have no choice.

New Republican Gov. Eric Greitens proposed Thursday a nearly 10 percent reduction in core higher education funding in his budget proposal for the coming year.

University leaders said Greitens' proposal to slash another $22 million on top of $68 million in cuts announced in January makes higher tuition almost inevitable.

"My understanding is that the governor doesn't want us to go in that direction, but if we don't want to lessen the services we provide, something's gotta give," said Robert Vartabedian, president at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Missouri public universities haven't had to increase tuition much for the past 10 years because of yearly agreements with lawmakers to keep tuition level in exchange for a steady funding stream.

Former governor Jay Nixon signed a law in 2007 putting a cap on in-state tuition at 4-year schools, allowing increases only as large as the consumer price index, which was 2.1 percent in 2016.

Universities are able to apply for a waiver through the Department of Higher Education to raise tuition beyond that limit. The department hasn't granted waivers in the past five years, said spokeswoman Liz Coleman.

For students, the cap has offered stability, said Taylor Cofield, a senior at the University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia studying political science and psychology.

"Having that starting point and being able to know exactly what I'd be paying for each semester is reassuring," she said.

Now that the university has sustained more cuts, she said she's worried about the effect on students.

"Even if we are comparably cheaper, it's still not cheap," she said. "It's scary, especially if I potentially decide to continue my education at Mizzou."

Leaders of the four-campus University of Missouri System won't say tuition will go up due to budget constraints, but they haven't ruled it out.