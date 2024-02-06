Cape Girardeau has come a long way since the first Transportation Trust Fund tax approved by voters in 1995 helped pave the last gravel streets in the city. More improvements will soon come Cape Girardeau's way.
At Monday's City Council meeting, council members held their second and third readings on an ordinance to appropriate $1,800,000 to cover street repair and work designated within the sixth iteration of the Transportation Trust Fund, or TTF6.
TTF6 is a half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements in Cape Girardeau. Voters approved TTF6 in June last year with a 63.7% "yes" vote.
Since TTF6 taxing began Jan. 1, it has raised $1,800,000. Per the City Council's approval, most of the funds will support the city's 2021 Concrete Street Repair program, according to Dustin Ziebold, finance director for the city.
Ziebold said plans are still in an estimation phase, but estimates for the concrete repair portion of TTF6 are around $920,000 for concrete streets. Remaining funds will be applied to other TTF-designated projects and engineering costs as officials finalize plans.
Roadways under the Concrete Street Repair program include Greenbrier Drive, Forest Avenue, Themis Street, Whitener Street, Sheridan Drive and Rusmar Street. Improvements with a tentative start date of Jan. 24 will also be made at the intersection of Rust and Minnesota avenues.
Anna Kangas, development services director for the City of Cape Girardeau, said the city has begun surveying TTF6 projects so design work can begin.
According to Kangas, a few projects under the city's previous Transportation Trust Fund, TTF5, were delayed because of the pandemic and staffing changes.
Each TTF allows Cape Girardeau to make needed roadway improvements on a pay-as-you-go basis, terminating a need to issue interest-generating bonds. TTF5 passed in 2015 with 73.4% voter support.
Four projects under TTF5 are still in motion:
Each project is in various stages of design. Kangas said all four projects should be out for bid within the next six to eight months.
