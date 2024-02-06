TTF 6 sales tax collection begins Jan. 1

A half-cent sales tax used to fund the city of Cape Girardeau's transportation improvement projects has been collected continuously since 1995.

Beginning in the new year, it will go to fund a new group of projects, what city officials call TTF 6 — in other words, the sixth iteration of the Transportation Trust Fund.

TTF allows the city to make needed roadway improvements on a pay-as-you-go basis without having to issue interest-generating bonds.

The program sunsets every five years, allowing voters to participate directly in determining and approving specific projects.

The most recent approval of TTF 6, which came during the June 2 primary election, was by 63.7% or voters.

The projects for TTF 6 are:

Repair of Bertling Street between Perryville and Big Bend roads.

Extend College Street between West End Boulevard and South Minnesota Avenue.

Repair and enhance Lexington Avenue between Carolina Lane and Sherwood Drive and from West Cape Rock Drive to Sprigg Street.

Enable design work for improvements to Maria Louise Lane, Kiwanis Drive and Broadview Street near the Arena Park entrance.

Make school corridor safety improvements along Route K near the city's western limits.

Design, acquire the right of way for and grade Veterans Memorial Drive between Hopper Road and Percy Drive.

In what may be one of the more expensive of the TTF 6 plans, Sprigg Street will be repaired between Shawnee Parkway and Southern Expressway.

"The Sprigg project may cost as much as $2.5 million and it is much needed in the south part of Cape," Mayor Bob Fox said.