TTF 6 sales tax collection begins Jan. 1

A half-cent sales tax used to fund the city of Cape Girardeau's transportation improvement projects has been collected continuously since 1995.
Beginning in the new year, it will go to fund a new group of projects, what city officials call TTF 6 — in other words, the sixth iteration of the Transportation Trust Fund.
TTF allows the city to make needed roadway improvements on a pay-as-you-go basis without having to issue interest-generating bonds.
The program sunsets every five years, allowing voters to participate directly in determining and approving specific projects.
The most recent approval of TTF 6, which came during the June 2 primary election, was by 63.7% or voters.
The projects for TTF 6 are:
In what may be one of the more expensive of the TTF 6 plans, Sprigg Street will be repaired between Shawnee Parkway and Southern Expressway.
"The Sprigg project may cost as much as $2.5 million and it is much needed in the south part of Cape," Mayor Bob Fox said.
Fox said work on all TTF 6 projects will be done when sufficient revenue is received by the city.
In the last round of TTF, the approval of TTF 5 in 2015 with 73.4% voter support, a few projects remain to be finished.
City planner Ryan Shrimplin told the city's Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission on Wednesday about several in-process infrastructure initiatives.
Shrimplin told P&Z the job will be let in late winter with construction to begin in the spring.
"We need 109 temporary construction easements for the project and we have acquired 88 so far," Shrimplin said.
By a 7-0 vote, P&Z approved Christian Faith Fellowship's request to zone property at 4178 Route K as C-2 (highway commercial district) upon annexation into the city's Ward 6. The approval goes as a recommendation to the City Council, which will hold a public hearing on the church's request at its Dec. 21 meeting.
