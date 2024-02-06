A Perry County Hospital board of trustees member has filed a petition with the court to require the hospital system to release documents as required by Missouri's open records act.

Joe Hutchison, an outspoken dissenter on the board of trustees, asked for documents through his official capacity, but those requests have been denied, he said. He then asked for the documents through Missouri's open meetings and records law, commonly known as the "Sunshine Law". According to the petition, the hospital refused to release the documents, so Hutchison has filed a petition with the court hoping a judge will force the system to release the documents.

Two-board system

Two boards are involved in running the hospital. The executive board is known colloquially as the "private board" that oversees operations of the system. The board has a set of bylaws that establish that it controls operations of the hospital. The board of trustees is an elected board expected to oversee the allocation of Perry County's hospital property tax, which goes to pay for capital projects and maintenance. The property taxes contribute a small percentage of the hospital's overall budget, but taxpayers have been paying into the hospital for many decades, contributing millions of dollars.

In the 1990s, the trustees and the Perry County Commission created a not-for-profit system that established the executive board. The move was intended to make documents and materials "private", according to newspaper coverage at the time. But subsequent court decisions in Missouri call into question whether the executive board, created by a public board, is considered a quasi-governmental body and subject to the laws requiring transparency of meetings and documents. Most not-for-profit hospitals operate privately, with the exception of some financial information they must share publicly in their annual 990 forms, which are required to sustain their not-for-profit status.

Two members of the elected board are also members of the executive board.

Documents requested

The documents Hutchison requested from the executive board through the Sunshine Law are: