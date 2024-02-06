Trussworks Jackson to break ground Monday

A groundbreaking for Trussworks Jackson LLC is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, at 2860 Trussworks Blvd. in Jackson, just south of Cane Creek Road and Liberty Utilities on U.S. Route 61.
The construction company’s $5 million facility is expected to bring 50 new jobs to the city.
Mayor of Jackson Dwain Hahs, Trussworks Mid-America president and chief executive officer Steve Stroder and SE MO REDI management consultant Shad Burner will speak at the event.
The groundbreaking is open to the public with no reservations required.