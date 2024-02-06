All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 20, 2024

Trussworks Jackson to break ground Monday

A groundbreaking for Trussworks Jackson LLC is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, at 2860 Trussworks Blvd. in Jackson, just south of Cane Creek Road and Liberty Utilities on U.S. Route 61...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

A groundbreaking for Trussworks Jackson LLC is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, at 2860 Trussworks Blvd. in Jackson, just south of Cane Creek Road and Liberty Utilities on U.S. Route 61.

The construction company’s $5 million facility is expected to bring 50 new jobs to the city.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Wysiwyg image

Mayor of Jackson Dwain Hahs, Trussworks Mid-America president and chief executive officer Steve Stroder and SE MO REDI management consultant Shad Burner will speak at the event.

The groundbreaking is open to the public with no reservations required.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy