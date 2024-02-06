Trump wants Supreme Court to block subpoena for his taxes

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to block a subpoena for his tax returns, in a test of the president's ability to defy investigations.

The filing Thursday sets the stage for a high court showdown over the tax returns Trump has refused to release, unlike every other modern president. The justices also could weigh in more broadly on Trump's claim that sitting presidents can't be prosecuted or investigated for crimes.

The subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney is seeking Trump's tax returns back to 2011 from his accounting firm as part of a criminal investigation.

Trump wants the court to decide the case by late June, under a deal to keep the district attorney from enforcing the subpoena in the meantime. The justices may not decide whether to hear the case for at least another month.

A second, similar case is headed to the court over a House committee subpoena demanding Trump's financial records from the same accounting firm. The president has lost both cases at each step of the judicial system so far.

The Mazars USA firm has said it will comply with the subpoenas, if courts agree.

A ruling against Trump would not require public release of the information. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. is seeking the records back to 2011 in a broader probe that includes payments made to buy the silence of two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, who claim they had affairs with the president before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied the claims.

Trump is asking for the Supreme Court's intervention as the impeachment drama plays out elsewhere in Washington. Public impeachment hearings that began Wednesday are examining claims that Trump tried to get Ukraine's leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

If the House votes to impeach the president, Chief Justice John Roberts would preside at a Senate trial that is likely to begin in January.

The justices usually fill their term's calendar by late January.