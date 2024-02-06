Security officials continued to work out logistics plans Saturday, as the Cape Girardeau Police Department released new information on parking and a shuttle system from six locations ahead of President Donald Trump's visit Monday to the Show Me Center.
After officials said Friday that parking at the Show Me Center would not be allowed, the police department put out a statement on its Facebook page Saturday, stating "parking at the Show Me Center ... will be available, however is expected to fill up quickly."
Overflow parking and a shuttle system will be available at the following locations:
The department said Robinson Transport will provide buses to and from the Show Me Center. They will run continuously from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday. The shuttles will drop off attendees in front of the Show Me Center, according to the announcement.
The department also announced one street closure Saturday. New Madrid Street from Sprigg Street to Henderson Avenue will be closed to through traffic and parking. The department did not specify when New Madrid will be closed.
The doors at the Show Me Center will open at 6 p.m., and the event is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
More tickets are issued than seats are available, meaning thousands will not be able to see the president speak. The Show Me Center seats roughly 7,600 people. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith told the Southeast Missourian on Friday that 40,000 tickets were requested for the planned September visit that was canceled because of Hurricane Florence. Those wanting to see the president speak are advised to arrive early.
