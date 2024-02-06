Security officials continued to work out logistics plans Saturday, as the Cape Girardeau Police Department released new information on parking and a shuttle system from six locations ahead of President Donald Trump's visit Monday to the Show Me Center.

After officials said Friday that parking at the Show Me Center would not be allowed, the police department put out a statement on its Facebook page Saturday, stating "parking at the Show Me Center ... will be available, however is expected to fill up quickly."

Overflow parking and a shuttle system will be available at the following locations:

Sears Grand parking lot at 330 Siemers Drive

Arena Park at 410 Kiwanis Drive in front of the Arena Building

Osage Centre at 1625 N. Kingshighway

West Park Mall (rear of building) at 3049 William St.

Cape Girardeau SportsPlex at 2526 Jim Drury Way

Christ Church of the Heartland at 720 Bertling St.

The department said Robinson Transport will provide buses to and from the Show Me Center. They will run continuously from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday. The shuttles will drop off attendees in front of the Show Me Center, according to the announcement.