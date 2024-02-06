All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 5, 2018

Trump visit logistics updated: parking allowed at Show Me Center; overflow and shuttles announced

Security officials continued to work out logistics plans Saturday, as the Cape Girardeau Police Department released new information on parking and a shuttle system from six locations ahead of President Donald Trump's visit Monday to the Show Me Center...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
President Donald Trump speaks Saturday during a campaign rally at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana.
President Donald Trump speaks Saturday during a campaign rally at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana.Evan Vucci ~ Associated Press

Security officials continued to work out logistics plans Saturday, as the Cape Girardeau Police Department released new information on parking and a shuttle system from six locations ahead of President Donald Trump's visit Monday to the Show Me Center.

After officials said Friday that parking at the Show Me Center would not be allowed, the police department put out a statement on its Facebook page Saturday, stating "parking at the Show Me Center ... will be available, however is expected to fill up quickly."

Overflow parking and a shuttle system will be available at the following locations:

  • Sears Grand parking lot at 330 Siemers Drive
  • Arena Park at 410 Kiwanis Drive in front of the Arena Building
  • Osage Centre at 1625 N. Kingshighway
  • West Park Mall (rear of building) at 3049 William St.
  • Cape Girardeau SportsPlex at 2526 Jim Drury Way
  • Christ Church of the Heartland at 720 Bertling St.

The department said Robinson Transport will provide buses to and from the Show Me Center. They will run continuously from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday. The shuttles will drop off attendees in front of the Show Me Center, according to the announcement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The department also announced one street closure Saturday. New Madrid Street from Sprigg Street to Henderson Avenue will be closed to through traffic and parking. The department did not specify when New Madrid will be closed.

The doors at the Show Me Center will open at 6 p.m., and the event is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

More tickets are issued than seats are available, meaning thousands will not be able to see the president speak. The Show Me Center seats roughly 7,600 people. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith told the Southeast Missourian on Friday that 40,000 tickets were requested for the planned September visit that was canceled because of Hurricane Florence. Those wanting to see the president speak are advised to arrive early.

bmiller@semissourian.com

(573)388-3625

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy