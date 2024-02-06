Trump to speak Wednesday in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- President Donald Trump will be in St. Charles for a speech Wednesday, his second visit to Missouri in three months.

The speech announced Monday comes as Trump and other Republicans seek tax reform. The House passed a $1.5 trillion bill and Senate GOP leaders hope to pass their bill this week. The package blends a reduction in top corporate and business tax rates with more modest relief for individuals.

Trump also discussed the need for tax reform in August in Springfield.