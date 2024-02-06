All sections
NewsAugust 28, 2017
Trump to push tax overhaul in Missouri this week
Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump plans to make a public push to overhaul the nation's tax system next week in Springfield, Missouri.

The White House said the president will be making the stop in southwest Missouri on Wednesday to begin selling his administration's calls to change the tax system. Administration officials have said Trump plans to hold events around the country in the coming weeks to promote the tax overhaul.

The White House has expressed hope that the changes can be approved in Congress by the end of the year and will be working with the leaders of congressional tax-writing committees after the Labor Day holiday.

Administration officials have said lowering personal and business tax rates will lead to millions of new jobs and spur faster economic growth.

Story Tags
State News
