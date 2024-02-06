All sections
NewsOctober 29, 2018

Trump to appear at rally in Columbia on Thursday

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Missouri this week for a campaign rally. The rally is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Columbia Regional Airport. Trump has made several appearances in Missouri in support of Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley, who is running against incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill in one of the nation's most closely-watched races...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Missouri this week for a campaign rally.

The rally is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Columbia Regional Airport.

Trump has made several appearances in Missouri in support of Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley, who is running against incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill in one of the nation's most closely-watched races.

Trump's campaign said the president is expected to discuss the economy, free market solutions for health care, border security, and other issues. It wasn't immediately clear whether Hawley or any other Missouri candidates would also speak at the event.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

