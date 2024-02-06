Trump tempers Iran rhetoric, says he's ready for new deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- President Donald Trump tempered his threatening rhetoric toward Iran on Tuesday, two days after he sent an all-caps warning of future conflict.

Addressing the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Trump took credit for pulling the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear accord, but said his administration stands ready for Iran to come back to the negotiating table.

"We're ready to make a real deal, not the deal that was done by the previous administration, which was a disaster," he said. While U.S. intelligence agencies maintained Iran complied with the Obama-era agreement to halt its nuclear program, Trump had complained the deal didn't do enough to curb Iran's malign influence in the region.

Trump also highlighted part of his agreement with North Korea's Kim Jong Un last month to transfer some remains of Americans killed during the Korean War back to the U.S. as an example of his support for the nation's veterans as his new VA secretary begins his work.

Speaking in Kansas City, he emphasized efforts to help more veterans see private doctors, known as the "Choice" program. He said he made the trip "to pay tribute to men and women who make freedom possible."