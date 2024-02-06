Trump stirs up his base for Mike Bost at Southern Illinois rally

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- As the sun rose Saturday, the line of cars waiting to get into Southern Illinois Airport was already stretching deep on Airport Road -- all anxiously awaiting one hour of stumping from President Donald Trump.
Trump announced last week a visit to drum up support for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, who is competing for re-election in a tight race for Illinois' 12th Congressional seat.
The sea of red "Make America Great Again" hats was already reaching high tide by midday as people donned fresh caps purchased from roadside vendors and merchants on the rally grounds.
To read the rest of this story, visit The Southern Illinoisan at www.tinyurl.com/ybng25s6
