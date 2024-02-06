Trump stirs up his base for Mike Bost at Southern Illinois rally

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- As the sun rose Saturday, the line of cars waiting to get into Southern Illinois Airport was already stretching deep on Airport Road -- all anxiously awaiting one hour of stumping from President Donald Trump.

Trump announced last week a visit to drum up support for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, who is competing for re-election in a tight race for Illinois' 12th Congressional seat.