Trump rally to impact parking; police advise patience

Editor's note: While accurate when it was reported Friday, the information about parking in the following story is outdated and no longer accurate. Plans were updated Saturday with new logistics for the presidential visit. To find out the details about the new parking and shuttle arrangements, go here.

Those attending President Donald Trumpï¿½s rally Monday night will not be able to park in the Show Me Center lot or adjacent lots around the facility, an official with Southeast Missouri State University said Friday.

The Secret Service has imposed the parking restrictions, university spokeswoman Ann Hayes said Friday.

According to the Secret Service, parking instructions will be provided to those who register online for rally tickets, Hayes said.

Plans are being made to shuttle people to the Show Me Center, she said.

People will be able to park elsewhere on campus if they can find parking spaces, she said.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Cape Girardeau on Monday. But Hayes said the Secret Service will not allow people to bring umbrellas into the Show Me Center.

The university will cancel Monday afternoon classes because of ï¿½security and logistical needsï¿½ associated with the rally, school officials said.

Classes beginning at noon or later Monday will not be held, Hayes said.

She said one reason for the cancellations is the heavy traffic expected from people traveling to Cape Girardeau for the rally.

Cape Girardeau police said various streets will be closed to traffic only while Trumpï¿½s motorcade travels from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to the Show Me Center, but otherwise will remain open.

Sgt. Rick Schmidt, Cape Girardeau police public information officer, said security for the presidential visit will involve more than the Secret Service.

Area police and sheriffï¿½s departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will provide much of the security, he said.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department isnï¿½t large enough to handle all the security needed for Trumpï¿½s visit, Schmidt said. ï¿½We just donï¿½t have enough people.ï¿½

Those coming to Cape Girardeau to attend the rally are expected to crowd city streets, making travel more difficult, he said.