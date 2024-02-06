Trump rally attendees: Why is it important for you to be here?

---

"I think it's exciting. This is my second time to see President Trump. My husband came with me today, and he wanted to make sure that even though we had the VIP pass, he wanted to make sure that he was sitting close enough to get a good view."

Chris Dinkins, Iron County, Missouri

---

"He's the best president ever in my opinion, and he's worthy of our support."

Joy Hill, Jackson

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Cindy Jacquot, 56, of Illinois, seeks shelter under a tent from the rain while waiting for the for the Show Me Center doors to open Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.

---

---

"Trump is doing what he said. He is doing everything that we elected him to do."

Rebekah DuBois, Cape Girardeau

---

"To support our president, and show him we appreciate what he's doing for our country."

Mike Boatman, 50 Evansville, Indiana

---

"I support our president because he's the closest to my Christian values. ... The democrat and liberal agenda has taken prayer out of our schools, Christ out of Christmas, changed the biblical definition of marriage, and we are one election away from losing our freedom. If Christians don't stand up, we're going to lose."

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com Herbert Dingwerth, 78, of Okawville, IL, poses for a portrait under his umbrella while waiting outside of the Show Me Center Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.

Susan Skinner Gay, 57, Halls, Tennessee

---

"To celebrate what Trump has accomplished and what he's about to accomplish and to be part of history."

Ginny Whitney, 40, Dyersburg, Tennessee

Eric Patterson, of Farmington, Missouri, carries an American flag through the rain down Sprigg St. Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

---