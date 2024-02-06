Trump rally attendees: Why is it important for you to be here?

---
"I think it's exciting. This is my second time to see President Trump. My husband came with me today, and he wanted to make sure that even though we had the VIP pass, he wanted to make sure that he was sitting close enough to get a good view."
Chris Dinkins, Iron County, Missouri
---
"He's the best president ever in my opinion, and he's worthy of our support."
Joy Hill, Jackson
---
---
"Trump is doing what he said. He is doing everything that we elected him to do."
Rebekah DuBois, Cape Girardeau
---
"To support our president, and show him we appreciate what he's doing for our country."
Mike Boatman, 50 Evansville, Indiana
---
"I support our president because he's the closest to my Christian values. ... The democrat and liberal agenda has taken prayer out of our schools, Christ out of Christmas, changed the biblical definition of marriage, and we are one election away from losing our freedom. If Christians don't stand up, we're going to lose."
Susan Skinner Gay, 57, Halls, Tennessee
---
"To celebrate what Trump has accomplished and what he's about to accomplish and to be part of history."
Ginny Whitney, 40, Dyersburg, Tennessee
---
"Just to show support. There is not just strong liberal support, there are conservatives and we're kinda thinking that with the weather, it might make it not as bad to get in. But we also hope that people do show up."
Beau Lambert, 37, Benton, Missouri
---
"I wanted to show support, and it's an opportunity that I don't normally get, to see a president."
Steve Bergman, 45, St. Louis
---
"I just think it's exciting to get to hear the president. I support what he's doing and I got a chance to come last night late, so I took it."
Debbie Riley, 62, Paducah, Kentucky
---
"I love Mr. Trump."
Sandy Ceglinski, 63, Paducah, Kentucky
---
"I think it shows support to a president who's under fire from the press on a regular basis no matter what he does, even though he's doing a wonderful job for the country ... I was shocked. We drove by the college just now and people were using grocery bags and trash bags. I was really shocked to see just thousands of people lined up down there. It just shows the strength of the support that I think his base has. Not a lot of people over the years have been able to draw a crowd like that."
Bubba Lloyd, 57, North Little Rock, Arkansas
---
"To support the president. And that's the reason we have the economy we have right now. He's trying to do something about China and the things that they do, and that's important. He also supports the farmers and we need to support him."
Greg Yielding, 57, Jackson
---
"I just think it's a once in a lifetime opportunity to see a sitting president. We're willing to brave the rain and whatever else we have to. As long as it's just a little rain, we can deal with that."
Amy Chiles, 45, Fruitland
---
"I think it's pretty important to get to see the president, and I'm real excited to hear him give a speech ... I don't think the rain will hold us back, not for something like this."
Talon Chiles, 14, Jackson
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.