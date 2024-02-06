WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Ed Martin, who echoed Donald Trump's baseless claims of a stolen 2020 election and defended Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol rioters, was nominated by the president on Monday to be the top federal prosecutor in Washington on a permanent basis.

Martin had been serving as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia on an interim basis since just after Trump, a Republican, was sworn in for his second term on Jan. 20. His appointment must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

“Since Inauguration Day, Ed has been doing a great job as Interim U.S. Attorney, fighting tirelessly to restore Law and Order, and make our Nation’s Capital Safe and Beautiful Again,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. “He will get the job done.”

Martin, who grew up in New Jersey, has an English degree from the College of the Holy Cross and spent two years studying at the Gregorian Pontifical University in Rome as a Rotary Scholar. He earned a law degree from St. Louis University.

Martin supervised legal clinics for low-income residents as director of the human rights office for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis and, for two decades before becoming U.S. attorney, ran his own law practice and was active in Republican politics, including as the head of the Missouri Republican Party.

As interim U.S. attorney, Martin oversaw the dismissals of hundreds of Jan. 6 cases after Trump pardoned defendants, commuted sentences or vowed to throw them out. He also ordered an internal review of prosecutors’ use of a felony charge against hundreds of Capitol rioters and directed employees to hand over files, emails and other documents.