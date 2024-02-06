Trump declares disaster in Missouri after floods

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — President Donald Trump on Friday signed a major disaster declaration for Missouri in response to spring flooding.

The declaration allows federal aid to be used to help state and local response efforts to flooding and allows eligible residents in 27 counties to apply for federal assistance with temporary housing, repairs and other help.

The state has said 1,217 primary homes worth $28 million were severely damaged or destroyed in flooding that followed torrential rains in late April and early May.

Public facilities in 46 counties sustained damage estimated at $58 million, and Gov. Eric Greitens’ May 24 disaster request estimated the total cost at more than $86 million.

State officials say 12 rivers exceeded record flood levels, and about 1,400 families already have received some state assistance.

“This declaration is important,” Greitens said in a news release. “It means that federal assistance is available for people in areas hit hardest by the flooding. It means we can help families who lost their homes. People will be able to apply for temporary housing, help with repairs, and get some household essentials.