Trump declares disaster in Missouri after floods

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — President Donald Trump on Friday signed a major disaster declaration for Missouri in response to spring flooding.
The declaration allows federal aid to be used to help state and local response efforts to flooding and allows eligible residents in 27 counties to apply for federal assistance with temporary housing, repairs and other help.
The state has said 1,217 primary homes worth $28 million were severely damaged or destroyed in flooding that followed torrential rains in late April and early May.
Public facilities in 46 counties sustained damage estimated at $58 million, and Gov. Eric Greitens’ May 24 disaster request estimated the total cost at more than $86 million.
State officials say 12 rivers exceeded record flood levels, and about 1,400 families already have received some state assistance.
“This declaration is important,” Greitens said in a news release. “It means that federal assistance is available for people in areas hit hardest by the flooding. It means we can help families who lost their homes. People will be able to apply for temporary housing, help with repairs, and get some household essentials.
“Businesses can get some help to get back on their feet and fix the damage to their properties. Our counties and towns will be able to get some money to repair and rebuild.”
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, also was happy with the declaration.
“Communities across southern Missouri have done an incredible job of helping each other recover from this historic flooding,” Smith said in a statement. “I am pleased to see the administration expeditiously approved federal disaster declarations for numerous counties in our area so that additional resources can be provided to help the families, farmers and business owners of southern Missouri get their lives back to normal.”
The counties eligible under the Individual Assistance program are Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Jasper, Jefferson, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney and Texas.
Individuals and families who sustained damage or losses from the flooding and storms from April 28 to May 11 in one of the Missouri counties included in the individual-assistance disaster declaration can register for assistance by calling the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s toll-free registration number, (800) 621-3362, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, or by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov. The quicker Missourians register with FEMA, the quicker they may receive assistance.
The deadline for most individual assistance programs is 60 days after the president’s major disaster declaration.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
