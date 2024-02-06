All sections
NewsMay 17, 2018

Truman statue bound for Washington

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Senate has voted to send Harry Truman back to Washington. The proposal, approved Tuesday 32-0, directs a statue of the former president from Missouri be displayed in the U.S. Capitol. States get to choose two people for the National Statuary Hall Collection, and Missouri has displayed the same two men since the end of the 19th century...

Associated Press
Former U.S. President Harry S. Truman speaks from a desk in Washington in this April 25, 1945, photo. The Missouri Senate unanimously approved a proposal directing a statue of Truman be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Senate has voted to send Harry Truman back to Washington.

The proposal, approved Tuesday 32-0, directs a statue of the former president from Missouri be displayed in the U.S. Capitol. States get to choose two people for the National Statuary Hall Collection, and Missouri has displayed the same two men since the end of the 19th century.

Truman will displace one of them.

The conundrum is one man, Thomas Hart Benton, was a former slave owner and the other, Francis Preston Blair Jr., an outspoken racist. The Legislature decided years ago to keep Benton, but lawmakers are now re-thinking that decision after Republicans objected to having two Democrats represented.

