Truman State University prepares to host divisive speaker

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Some students at Truman State University in northeast Missouri are circulating a petition seeking to halt a speech by an author who runs the website "Jihad Watch."

Concerns arose at the public university in Kirksville when a Republican student group arranged to bring Robert Spencer to campus tonight, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies Spencer as an anti-Muslim "propagandist," and the school's Muslim Student Association has responded by recruiting another speaker to appear beforehand in the same lecture hall.

Truman State described allowing the event to proceed as a free-speech issue, although leaders stressed the university isn't sponsoring Spencer's speech.

"Cordial discourse on even the most contentious of topics is a fundamental tenet of a liberal arts education and a hallmark of a free society," the university said in emails to students, faculty and staff this week. "This often includes viewpoints many people strongly oppose."

Disputes over speakers have erupted at several other college campuses in recent months, including schools in California, Vermont and North Dakota.