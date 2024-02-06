Truman State making night skies friendlier for star gazing

ST. LOUIS -- Truman State University students and faculty might notice more stars in the sky when they return to campus this fall.

KWMU-FM reported after four years of research on how artificial light brightens the night sky, scientists are planning to change lighting on the campus in Kirksville in north-central Missouri to direct light away from the sky.

Light pollution prevents people from seeing stars and galaxies and can disrupt sleep patterns.

NASA satellite imagery shows light pollution worldwide has increased over time, and scientists say it could get worse.

"In really dark skies, you can see the Andromeda Galaxy with your naked eye, and I doubt in any of the cities or even small towns now you can see that at all," said Vayujeet Gokhale, a physics professor at Truman State.

Gokhale recently presented his research on light pollution at the 234th annual meeting of the American Astronomical Society in St. Louis.

Researchers have measured sky brightness with meters installed in various locations in the Kirksville area. They've also analyzed weather data collected at the university's observatory to discover that cloud cover can greatly affect brightness in the sky.