NewsApril 4, 2022

Truman Museum to fully reopen after renovations, pandemic

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The newly restored Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum is quickly moving toward fully reopening after renovations and the pandemic caused disruptions. Starting this week, it will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The research room also is resuming operations for the first time since the pandemic started...

Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The newly restored Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum is quickly moving toward fully reopening after renovations and the pandemic caused disruptions.

Starting this week, it will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The research room also is resuming operations for the first time since the pandemic started.

Monday and Tuesday hours will be added on the week of April 25. Then, on May 8, in honor of Truman's birthday, the museum will open Sundays, too, although not until noon.

The museum reopened in July after a two-year renovation project but was closed again in October as COVID-19 increased in Jackson County. It reopened in December but with limited hours.

The nearly $30 million renovation was the most extensive project at the museum since it was built in 1957. It offers more exhibits and artifacts, along with interactive exhibits, and a new layout that walks visitors through Truman's life from his Missouri childhood through his presidency and his later years.

State News
