True Love would have dropped $52K on the 'Twelve Days' gifts this year

Giving and receiving gifts is a traditional part of the Christmas season. Three wise men brought gifts to the Baby Jesus, and today's Christmas trees overlook mountains of presents.

Among the most famous Christmas gifts are those enumerated in "The Twelve Days of Christmas," a long list of useful, odd and mysterious presents given by an apparently wealthy True Love.

As Christmas arrives in this fiscally bumpy year, a question arises: What would all those gifts cost?

There actually is an answer. Sort of.

Not every gift is available in exact form, requiring a bit of flexibility in procurement.

And here's the thing: On each day, True Love gives a new gift and the previous gifts, too.

So, me -- I, you, whomever -- isn't just getting one partridge in a pear tree, we're getting 12. And, a whole bunch of gold rings.

With that ...

A partridge in a pear tree

What is a partridge? It's a game bird native to Europe, Asia and Africa.

The Southeast Missouri equivalent would be a quail.

A recent social media posting -- without a name attached -- offered brown and golden Jumbo Coturnix quail for $1.25.

For the pear tree, Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist has just the thing -- an anjou pear tree. Ten feet tall. Single-pollinator. Ready to bear fruit this year. Yours for $60.

Two turtle doves

True Love has a thing for birds, as will become obvious.

Not exactly turtle doves, but close enough: two ringneck doves, born Aug. 9, one white with a very faint hint of apricot on its upper back; the second one is orange -- $20. We like to locally source our gifts, and these are available in Puxico, Missouri.

Three French hens

The song originated in England, and so it makes sense the Brits would look to France for some of their cuisine (assuming these hens were meant for the dinner table).

We won't travel as far afield for our hens -- Schnucks has a sale on cornish hens -- $4 each; $12 total.

Four calling birds

Again with the birds.

According to some versions of the song, this lyric began as "colly" birds. What is a colly bird? It's not actually a type of bird, but a color. Black. So, any black bird will do.

This one time, frugality comes into play, and these "calling" birds will actually be "colly" birds. Blackbirds. And those are free. If you can catch them, but that's not our problem.

Five golden rings

Ah, one of the stars of the show!

And this needs no interpretation. Regan Laiben, sales manager at Jayson Jewelers in Cape Girardeau put together an array of five rings sure to bring a smile -- $2,872.