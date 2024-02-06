True crime podcast episode focuses on Cape Girardeau's Claud McGee

Michael Lear's recent episode of his true crime podcast "Show Me Murder" focuses on a murderer, Cape Girardeau's Claud McGee.

Lear is a history tour guide for Missouri State Penitentiary, and he said he Michael Lear’s recent episode of his true crime podcast “Show Me Murder” focuses on a murderer, Cape Girardeau’s Claud McGee.

McGee was living in Cape Girardeau near the time of his first murder in the 1930s.

Lear is a history tour guide for the Missouri State Penitentiary, and he said he would often get questions about McGee’s picture on the wall in the facility as a part of the tour.

“His (picture) tends to garner, I would dare say, more attention than any other photos on that wall because he just plain looks out of his mind,” Lear said.