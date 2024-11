olunteers distribute items out of the Truck to Table Mobile Food Pantry to community members of Butler Country on Saturday at the Bread Shed in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. ...

Volunteers distribute items out of the Truck to Table Mobile Food Pantry to community members of Butler Country on Saturday at the Bread Shed in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The Southeast Missouri Food Bank works with partners, such as businesses, churches and civic organizations, to hold mobile food distributions. During the distributions, a truck is filled with various food items and taken to a location where volunteers distribute the food. Brooke Holford