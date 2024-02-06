Wet pavement caused the driver of a truck to collide with a utility pole at the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard on Sunday morning in Cape Girardeau.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, the vehicle was eastbound on William Street around 8:45 a.m. when the truck slid on while attempting to stop at the intersection with South West End Boulevard.
"The vehicle slid off of the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole," Hann said in a text message Sunday afternoon. "Traffic was reduced to one lane and services were repaired to a damaged phone line."
No injuries resulted from the incident, Hann said.
