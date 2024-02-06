BENTON, Mo. — An over-the-road truck driver was located safely after allegedly being held at gunpoint by a couple early Monday in Scott County.

Around 10:40 a.m. Monday, Scott County Sheriff's Office received a call from employees of a trucking company who said they suspected one of their drivers wasn't acting normal during a call with them and were worried he was under duress, according to Lt. Robyn Merideth with the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

According to Merideth, the 35-year-old truck driver from Bismarck, Missouri, was northbound on Interstate 55 when he stopped and pulled onto the side of road around the 40- to 50-mile marker to check his vehicle after possibly running over debris. The driver said a male and female, whom he had passed while driving, approached him and asked him for a ride. When the driver told the couple he would not give them a ride, the man allegedly brandished a gun at the truck driver and demanded a ride.

Against his will, the driver and the couple began traveling north on Interstate 55. At one point, the driver received a call from his employer.

"The male subject didn't like what the driver was saying and struck the driver in the head with the butt of the firearm," Merideth said.